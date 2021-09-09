Happy birthday (Sept. 9): You live alongside others, but you don't live for them. The adoring eyes of loved ones will sparkle up your days, though the path is illuminated by something coming from inside you — an inner drive and clear purpose to give society something unique.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your progress will inspire others. But if you devolve instead, that will, in time, be inspiring, too ... just as long as you don't give up. The difference between a comedy and a tragedy is where you end the story.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even though you like a degree of bustle and noise around you, you also require serenity to thrive. You're super productive as a result of getting different distinct moods into your day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your cheerful attitude is infectious and attractive to the like-minded. You'll have interesting conversations and pick up fun facts and helpful social information to connect you to new prospects.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You expect people to spin their stories to the most flattering effect and will be caught off guard by more honest types who would rather connect with you in their vulnerability than try to impress you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There is no true fulfillment in conquest or winning the games of love. There may be momentary exhilaration and ego inflation, which is not the same as the wholeness experienced in healthy reciprocal connections.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Swimming against the current, you will stay in one place at best; at worst, you regress and tire yourself out in the process. This flow is too strong. For now, go with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you're doing what you must, it seems to take forever. Meanwhile, you feel like you have to steal your brief moments of pleasure. Is it possible to give yourself much more time for delight?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The relationship has gotten vague, imperfect, unreliable and full of paradoxes. In other words, it is in a good place — a place where anything can still happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You give interactions your own personal touch. If you knew you'd be celebrated and remembered for this, would you take it one step further? Or perhaps three?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You appreciate and attract those with an enthusiasm for turning life into fiction. This is much better than listening to someone complain on and on about a dull reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You would dispel the mystery if it weren't so fun to watch people try and figure it out. Actually, transparency would only ruin the fun. What if you kept the secret forever?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've earned the trust that comes with doing what you say you will, at times knocking yourself out to keep the agreement. Now you know to limit your commitments to only what you can handle with ease and pleasure.

TRINE OF THE EVERYDAY HERO

The lunar trine to Jupiter in air signs suggests it’s auspicious to tend to the handful of people who make your routine sing. Without these everyday heroes, your ride down life’s road would be rickety at best. Don’t wait to do something special for these people. It counts more when your thoughtfulness comes as a surprise out of the blue.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My husband’s work is a major cause of stress for me. I find myself thinking about it late at night. He has a home business, so there are always clients coming in and out of our house. I never know who’s going to be in the kitchen having coffee or in the living room going over designs, and sometimes I miss having more privacy at home. But the real issue is that his income fluctuates so much that I find myself worrying whether we’ll be able to make the mortgage payment. I don’t know what possessed us to buy such an expensive house, and now we are upside down in it, so downsizing would be no easy matter. I’m constantly plagued with fear of losing our home! Do you have any words to help a Virgo worrywart married to an artistic Libra?”

A: Your worries are not doing anyone any good, and neither are your bad vibes about your husband’s clients. Whenever you catch yourself worrying, start planning instead. Focus your energy on how you can contribute. You are a master planner and could be very successful developing your own strategy for overcoming the current financial bind.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

In the spirit of typical Virgo perfectionism, Adam Sandler writes and produces many of his own movies, and in doing so has developed a signature style. Perhaps not-so-typical is the amount of Virgo energy Sandler has flowing through his natal chart, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Pluto all in this diligent sign. Sandler’s career-oriented Mars is in Leo, the sign of entertainment.