Complicated, messy

Democracy is hard. It's complicated and messy because it's built on the idea that every citizen has a voice. I may not like your voice or the way you look or the way you think. I guess I'll have to try to get over that because we're living together in a democracy. That's tough. Instead, I'm tempted to join up with a bunch of people I like, look for a great leader who thinks like me, and shut out people like you. You could do the same.

On second thought, I can see that would be the surest way possible to tear our democracy and its Constitution and institutions to shreds.

Democracy is hard.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View

Of moral imperatives

This newspaper is swamped with appeals to readers' rational nature about covid-19 vaccinations. Things like "there is scientific evidence that a high vaccine rate will reduce or eliminate the disease." Or "in the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rate, the death rate from covid-19 is four times as high as in the 10 states with the highest vaccination rate."

Sadly, data and reason won't budge the rate of Arkansas vaccinations. So here's another appeal to readers who won't get the shots. Consider the moral imperatives. Whether it be "Love your neighbor as yourself" or "Do good to ... neighbors who are near, neighbors who are strangers," you will find a duty to others. You may have the right to risk your own serious illness or death, but do you have the right to expose others to this risk? You do not. Not if you take into account the tenets of your religion or personal ethos.

Honor your neighbor by being vaccinated. I've had my shots and both my near neighbor and my neighbor who is a stranger are happy. How about your neighbors? Are they happy?

Covid-19 won't just disappear. Either we collectively drive it away by taking the shots or we collectively deal with a collapse of the nation's health-care system and face hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths per year. In either case, we are in it together. Which shall it be?

RICHARD CHAPMAN

Little Rock

Cheer first responders

I was in an accident last week and want to say that all the people who came to my aid were wonderful. First, a nurse who had just left work saw us and stopped to see if I needed aid. Although I assured her I wasn't hurt, she stayed with me until a very nice fireman came. Several police officers arrived and took charge. They were all extremely kind and understanding. I regret not getting all of their names. I did get the female officer's, and so I'll say thanks to Noel and all the others who were so courteous and cordial to me.

I hope all reading this will have respect and praise for all of our first responders.

JEANIE WINTER

Little Rock