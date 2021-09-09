Police beat: LR man arrested, jailed in burglary

LR man arrested, jailed in burglary

A Little Rock man was arrested late Tuesday night on charges of felony residential burglary and criminal mischief after police observed him walking out of the victim's apartment with blood on his face, a jail report says.

Anthony Hunt, 53, remained in Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, according to the jail website. No bail was set.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Little Rock officers responded to a residence on South Rodney Parham Road about 10 p.m. after the report of the burglary. Officers said they found the break-in victims locked in a room and asking if it was safe to come out.

A screen from the patio door also was found on the ground by officers.