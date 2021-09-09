Marvell-Elaine school system cleared of state’s ‘fiscal distress’ tag

The tiny Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County has shed its state-applied fiscal distress label.

The Arkansas Board of Education voted Thursday to remove the 319-student district from the classification based on the recommendation of state Education Secretary Johnny Key and his staff.

“It has been an uphill journey,” Ashley Granberry, the district’s business manager, told the Education Board. “We are elated to be here.”

Granberry addressed the board in the absence of Marvell-Elaine Superintendent Henry Anderson, who had covid-19 and couldn’t attend the state board meeting. She told the board that Anderson, a longtime educator in Pulaski County-area school systems who was starting his third year as chief in Marvell, had worked around the clock to right that district’s finances.

The district has been able to build up its reserves from about $250,000 to $2 million, she said.

Strategies to improve the district’s finances included reducing the number of staff positions two years ago to save about $500,000, and using federal funding for allowable expenses that were previously paid for with state and local revenue, she said.

The district has gone so far as to acquire supplies from other district’s surpluses or at yard sales, and to use coupons, Granberry said.

“We’re both frugal people,” Granberry said of herself and Anderson.

Education Board member Steve Sutton of Marion was one of the board members to congratulate Marvell-Elaine. Sutton said he was a product of a small school district, so he knows how important a school is to a community.

State Education Board member Randy Henderson of Blytheville agreed.

“I love success stories,” he said at Thursday’s meeting.