Community Briefs: MECA board sets Sept. 16 meeting

MECA board sets Sept. 16 meeting

The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association Board will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Jefferson County EOC. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Nonprofit to give out boxes of food

TOPPS, at 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away 200 food boxes in a drive-thru setting Tuesday from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each box will also contain covid-19 information and supplies, according to a news release.

Sponsors are Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences-Covid Special Project, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Canaan Christian Center, Kings Highway Baptist Church and pastor Anthony J. Howard, Pine Bluff Police Department and TOPPS.

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) is a nonprofit agency at Pine Bluff.