Mounties get even younger

Rogers not only lost a game last week when Stilwell, Okla., had to cancel the game because of covid-19, but the Mounties lost a pair of players without playing the game.

Coach Chad Harbison said his team will be missing a pair of senior starters when the Mounties return to action Friday night with a home game against Muskogee, Okla.

"You would think the time off would have given us a chance to get healthy," Harbison said. "But it has not worked in our favor. Instead, we have two players get hurt in practice that will be key for us.

"It was just some weird stuff. We weren't having that much contact and they took a hit on the turf. It was just one of those freak things that happened."

The injuries mean Rogers will have to turn to more sophomores than they are already playing. The Mounties have only 10 juniors on the roster, which means they already are leaning heavily on younger players to fill gaps when necessary.

"We have a decent sophomore class," Harbison said. "But we also need these younger kids to play during junior varsity games on Monday nights. These sophomores are getting a lot of reps these days, simply because we don't have anybody else to play there.

"It's just one of those situations where we have to get our numbers up. In the meantime, these sophomores will have to grow up fast."

Harbison said he is still actively looking for an opponent to play next week to fill the void in Rogers' schedule left when Stilwell canceled. If not, the Mounties will have another open date before opening 7A-West Conference play against Fort Smith Southside.

-- Rick Fires

GREEN FOREST

Tigers still waiting to play

While many teams are in preparations this week for their third game of the season, Green Forest is still waiting to get things started.

The Tigers had their Aug. 27 game against West Fork pushed back to next week because of coronavirus protocol, then last week's game against Pottsville was canceled when almost all of Green Forest's 31-player roster was quarantined.

It leaves the Tigers as one of five teams in the state who have yet to play a game. They are joined by Heber Springs, Rivercrest, Mountainburg and Mineral Springs.

"We had one positive case on our team," Tigers coach Greg Tibbitt said. "We did contact tracing at practice and ended up that 27 of them were locked down -- or whatever you want to call it now.

"We were supposed to get them all back Tuesday. It all was on the same timing, so I guess it was a good thing."

Tibbitt is hopeful things will go as planned Friday as Green Forest is scheduled to host Cedarville, which had its own quarantine problems and was forced to call off last week's game against Mountainburg.

"We just want to get our kids on the field," Tibbitt said. "We feel like we had a good summer. We were able to experience some 7-0n-7, and we're just hungry. We want to get on the field and show that we've changed a little bit. We just haven't been able to do that."

Green Forest never had to call off a game last year, but it also never played a game with a full roster. Tibbitt said the Tigers were constantly having to shuffle players around to fill vacancies.

"We never even dressed out our full team in practice," Tibbitt said. "This year, we've canceled two games, so I don't know if it's better or worse. I guess it depends on how you look at it."

-- Henry Apple

BENTONVILLE WEST

Defense shines in win over Roughers

Even in the era of high-scoring offenses, games can still turn on huge defensive plays.

Bentonville West defenders made two critical stops in the fourth quarter and contributed a score during a 21-13 victory at Muskogee, Okla. With the game still in doubt in the final minutes, West held Muskogee on downs at its 15 then Josh Buxton intercepted a pass at the Wolverines 2 with about 30 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Linebacker Braden Jones contributed six points for the defense in the first half when he fell on the football after a bad snap.

"We did a good job of flying around and making plays," Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt said. "Braden Jones, a junior, recovered the fumble and probably had about 20 tackles. He's a talented player who 4.36 40 (yard dash) at the Arkansas camp this summer. He definitely got to the football all night."

Bentonville also showed an improved running game after being held to 18 yards on the ground in a 28-21 loss to Mansfield, Texas to open the season. Cole Edmondson rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while Jay Herndon added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries.

"When you've got a sophomore quarterback, a sophomore running back, and a sophomore on the offensive line, that's tough," Pratt said. "We didn't run the ball effectively like we wanted to against Mansfield and that was a point of emphasis against Muskogee and we did a better job."

Bentonville West will face Little Rock Central Friday before beginning 7A-West Conference play against Fayetteville on Sept. 24. Both games are at Wolverines Stadium in Centerton. Central is 0-2 following a 30-0 loss to Sylvan Hills.

-- Rick Fires

FAYETTEVILLE

Bulldogs hope for better start

Fayetteville will need a much better start against North Little Rock if the Bulldogs hope to avoid a second consecutive defeat.

Fayetteville started poorly last week and paid for it in a 48-42 loss at Owasso, Okla. The Bulldogs outgained Owasso 509-433 but first-half deficits of 14-0 and 28-9 were too much to overcome against the Oklahoma powerhouse.

"You can't start slow against any good football team," Dick said. "We have to do a better job. But I was proud of our kids in how they competed last week. We came back and executed really well."

North Little Rock was explosive in the first game under Randy Sandefur, a former longtime assistant who now leads the Charging Wildcats. Six players scored touchdowns against Har-Ber, which shows North Little Rock still has plenty of firepower from a team that finished as the state runners-up last season with an 11-2 mark.

That record includes a 35-17 win at home over Fayetteville.

The Bulldogs appear much improved following a 41-24 win over Conway to open the season and a close loss last week at Owasso, Okla. Fayetteville has an impressive passing game with senior quarterback Bladen Fike throwing to a talented corps of receivers headed by Isaiah Sategna, who had nine catches for 233 yards and a touchdown against Owasso. Jalen Blackburn, Dylan Kittell, and now Lach McKinney are also targets for Fike, who threw for 417 yards against the Rams.

McKinney made his first start last week and emerged with 89 yards receiving and a touchdown on five receptions.

"Lanch is a sophomore and he's similar to Dylan in his makeup and the way he executes," Dick said. "He had a great game."

North Little Rock will counter Fayetteville's passing game with a strong running game behind a stout and experienced offensive line. Nine players ran the ball against Har-Ber, including Torrance Moore, who led the way with 153 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

"They're big, fast, and athletic," Dick said. "They can cause a lot of problems with their athleticism and in what they do."

-- Rick Fires