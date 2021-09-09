NATURALS 1, WIND SURGE 0

Northwest Arkansas got an RBI single from Brewer Hicklen that scored Vinnie Pasquantino in the eighth inning to beat Wichita in front of 2,625 at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Hicklen was the only Naturals player with more than one hit, finishing 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. The Naturals managed eight hits as a team while holding the Wind Surge to six, with three of them coming from first baseman Roy Morales.

Reliever Holden Capps (3-2) earned the victory after allowing 2 hits with 2 strikeout in 11/3 innings of work. Andres Nunes got his fourth save of the season after pitching 12/3 innings of scoreless relief.