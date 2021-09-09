Parents drop lawsuit over Bentonville Schools mask mandate

BENTONVILLE -- Three parents who sued the School District last month seeking to overturn its mask mandate dropped their lawsuit Thursday, according to the district's attorney.

"We filed a motion to dismiss, and, shortly after we filed our arguments, the families filed a voluntary dismissal of the case," said Marshall Ney, who represents the School District.

Matthew Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett and Matt Sitton were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. All three have children attending Bentonville schools, according to the district's motion asking the judge to dismiss the case.

The School Board, during a special meeting Aug. 11, voted 5-2 to require masks indoors and on buses for staff and students age 3 years and older.

The lawsuit argued the district didn't have the legal authority to require wearing masks in schools and the decision violates the personal liberties of families secured by the U.S. and Arkansas constitutions. The lawsuit called for a temporary block of the mask mandate detailed in the 2021-22 Bentonville Safe Schools Plan until a judgment could be made in the case.

Travis Story and Gregory Payne, both of Story Law Firm, represented the plaintiffs. They weren't immediately available for comment Thursday by phone nor email.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 18 in Benton County Circuit Court. The district got it moved to federal court because of the claim that Bentonville's policy violated the U.S. Constitution, Ney said.

"I believe that the Bentonville School Board acted well within its authority and that its policy would have been upheld by the court," Ney said.

Superintendent Debbie Jones and all seven School Board members were listed as defendants in the case.

A Pulaski County circuit judge Aug. 6 ruled a state law banning mask mandates for public institutions -- including school districts, universities, cities and counties -- was unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction against its enforcement.

The decision prompted mandatory mask policies by school districts throughout the state. The majority of the 15 school districts in Benton and Washington counties have adopted some form of mask mandate for this school year.

Bentonville intends to reevaluate its mask policy at its next monthly board meeting, set for Sept. 21.

The district Wednesday reported 62 active cases of covid-19 among its students and staff members, representing 0.3% of students and staff members combined. A total of 172 students and staff were in quarantine as of Wednesday.