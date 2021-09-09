Police arrest Bryant High School student after loaded gun found; no one hurt

Police arrested a student who was found with a loaded gun at Bryant High School on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt, according to the Bryant Police Department, which said its school resource officers took the student into custody. The Bryant School District said the student is in the custody of Saline County Juvenile Services.

"At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence of a planned incident that would have endangered students or staff," the Bryant School District said in a statement.

Bryant police said it is continuing its investigation, and the school district said it is assisting police and Saline County Juvenile Services in any way it can.

"Bryant Public Schools has allocated resources to provide armed officers on each of our twelve campuses," the district said in its statement. "We take this type of incident very seriously. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority for our school district."

No other details were publicly released Wednesday.