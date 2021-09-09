Police searching north Saline County for Pulaski County homicide suspect

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching an area off of East Woodson Lateral Road in Saline County, about 15 miles south of Little Rock, for a man who, they said, shot and killed a man on Ivy Chapel Road in Pulaski County Wednesday night.

The shooter doesn’t appear to have known the victim, Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Thursday. Police also believe the suspect stole the victim’s vehicle and could still be driving it.

“It is a random situation at this point,” Burk said. “We don’t know of any ties to the two.”

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office describes the suspect as a white male with facial tattoos, wearing blue jeans and boots. He also could still be driving the suspect’s 2001 red Ford F-150 with license plate number ABH 26N. The vehicle has a sign on the side of the door that says “Dunn Right Lawn Service.” It could also have a black utility trailer with an unknown license plate still attached to the vehicle.

“The suspect was armed with a firearm last night, and he may still be with that,” Burk said. “That is a concern.”

Anyone who sees someone matching the description should not make contact with the suspect and should immediately call 911, Burk said.

He said Arkansas State Police and the Saline County sheriff’s office is helping with the search of the East Woodson Lateral Road area, saying they received information that the suspect could be there.

Pulaski County deputies responded to Wednesday night's shooting at about 6:30 p.m. The victim later died at the scene, Burk said Wednesday.

The name of the victim was not available as of Thursday.