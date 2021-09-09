Prep Sports Roundup

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Greenwood 3, Russellville 2

Courtney Swilling hammered 15 kills and Myia McCoy added 12 to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a hard-fought 22-25, 30-28, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13 win over Russellville in 5A-West Conference play.

Landis Luke was also in double digits with 11 kills, while Tori Howard anchored the defense with 28 digs for Greenwood (5-6, 1-0). Rylie Holland and Ashlyn Butler each register double-doubles. Butler dished out 17 assists and collected 13 digs, while Holland had 16 assists and 11 digs.

Paris 3, Booneville 0

Alyssa Komp had a match-high 11 kills to go with six aces to lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-17, 25-11, 25-6 win over the Lady Bearcats.

Akira Robinson added 10 kills and four blocks for Paris (8-2-1, 2-0 3A-West). Jacee Hart dished out 20 assists, while Melodie Lo had a team-best 12 digs and Reagan Lowery added 11.