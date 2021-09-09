ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Pulitzer winner, Hendrix alumnus to discuss 'Dismantling Racism' at alma mater

'Cuckoo's Nest'

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Sept. 17-18 and 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 19. Tickets are $20, $18 for students, senior citizens and military (active, retired and veterans). Visit tinyurl.com/mh6787zc.

Pulitzer winner

Pulitzer Prize-winner and Hendrix College alumnus Douglas Blackmon will discuss "Dismantling Racism: Embracing a New Tomorrow," 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Student Life and Technology Center at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway.

The event will include a keynote address and a question-and-answer session. Admission is free; reservations are required for both in-person (current members of the Hendrix student body, faculty and staff) and remote attendees, who can participate online at a virtual location to be provided at sign-up — deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. Email mulhearn@hendrix.edu.

Blackmon's first book, "Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans From the Civil War to World War II," received the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2009. He was also a Pulitzer finalist in 2011 for coverage of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and was a member of The Wall Street Journal staff that won a Pulitzer in 2002 for coverage of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Soprano and piano

Soprano Cecilia Lopez and pianist Nathan Salazar give a recital Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Soprano Cecilia Lopez and pianist Nathan Salazar will perform songs and arias by Reynaldo Hahn, Richard Strauss, Sergei Rachmaninov, Carlos Guastavino, Manuel Ponce, Roberto Cantoral, Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Ignacio Fernandez Esperon and Manuel Nieto and Geronimo Gimenez in a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. It's part of a four-day residency. Admission is free. Visit uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence.

'Crowded Spaces'

"Crowded Spaces," paintings focusing on people engaging in social interaction in crowded public spaces by Treslyn Shipley, is on display through Oct. 3 in the Adams Gallery, Moses-Provine Hall, Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday. Masks are currently required in OBU buildings. Call (870) 245-5559, email copelandd@obu.edu or visit obu.edu/art-design.

Digital Dome

The Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, with the help of a $389,496 grant from the Oaklawn Foundation, opens its new Oaklawn Foundation Digital Dome Theater on Saturday.

The digital planetarium, using a new state-of-the-art Digistar 7 projector system, with Sony GTZ380 laser projectors, on a 360-degree wrap-around digital dome, shows the planet Earth, the solar system and the universe beyond, says Casey Wylie, the museum's director of education. The new system, essentially a "digital telescope," gives the museum access to a library of content developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and planetariums and research institutions around the world.

Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, $8 for children 12 and younger, $10 for senior citizens, teachers and active or retired military, with an additional $4 charge ($3 for museum members and school groups) for the Digital Dome Experience. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

Car, truck show

The Arkansas Pontiac GMC Association and Gwatney Performance Innovations will hold the 22nd annual "Wheelin' & Healin'" Car & Truck Show, a benefit for Jacksonville Friends of the Animals, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at co-sponsor Goodsell Truck Accessories, 400 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. (Rain date is Sept. 18.) The sponsors will honor Sept. 11 first responders with special dog tags. Register 9 a.m.-noon; entry fee is $25 if you're putting your car up for judging (awards in 20 categories), $10 if it's on display only. Call (501) 259-8023.

Symphony auditions

The Jonesboro-based Delta Symphony Orchestra is holding 2021-'22 season auditions for third trumpet and for string-section substitutes (violin, viola, cello and string bass). Concert dates are Oct. 16-17, Dec. 5, Feb. 27 and April 24. Email Music Director Neale Bartee for information about materials and dates — enbartee@suddenlink.net — or call (870) 243-0273.