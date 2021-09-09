Covid news in brief: School board votes to mandate masks

School Board votes to mandate masks

Smackover-Norphlet School District, north of El Dorado, began requiring masks for students and staff members starting Wednesday.

During a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Smackover-Norphlet School Board voted unanimously to begin the requirement, noting that 125 to 130 students -- about 11% of the district's student population -- are in quarantine because of covid-19 exposures.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health's most recent statewide report, as of Monday, 17 covid-19 cases had been identified in the district, including 11 that were active that day.

The mask mandate will be reviewed at each regular School Board meeting, starting this month.

-- El Dorado News-Times

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Shots clinics to be at football games

Another round of covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held at selected high school football games Friday night.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said Wednesday that the clinics will be at Warren, McGehee and Lonoke high school home games.

The vaccinations administered at the clinics are available to anyone in the surrounding communities or to those who are visiting for the games.

-- Cynthia Howell

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]