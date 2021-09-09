Siloam Springs clinic offers counseling, life skills for those in need

SILOAM SPRINGS -- NWA Second Stage Transition (NWASST) offers help to those in need by providing counseling and other services.

The clinic, run by Cecelia Dorko, has been open for two years and also offers other services, as well as court advocacy, case management and referrals, life skills support groups and parenting education, Dorko said.

Dorko did not say if or how much NWASST charged for these services, only intimating that if a client does not have the ability to pay, they would not be charged. The only exception is the parenting class, which is a state program, that carries a cost of $60 for maintenance of the program, Dorko said.

"I have a passion for helping others," Dorko said. "I have been working in the human resources field and I thought my passion is to help others who can't help themselves."

NWASST has been open two years as of Aug. 24, Dorko said. The center has two volunteer counselors whom Dorko declined to name. Like Dorko, the two graduated from John Brown University (JBU), Dorko said. She said NWASST is looking for more counselors.

Learning to help others

Dorko said her life has prepared her to be strong and open-minded and not to judge those she works with. Born in Liberia, West Africa, she lived there during the country's civil war, which helped to teach her the need to help others who couldn't help themselves, she said.

She and her husband Dwight emigrated to the United States with the help of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Pineville, Mo.

"Pleasant Grove was able to help support us and gave us a place to stay," Dorko said.

Dorko's husband decided to continue his education and attended JBU, Dorko said. Pleasant Grove helped by giving the couple and their children a place to stay and gave Dorko's husband rides to JBU.

After three years, the family moved to Siloam Springs. During their time in Siloam Springs, Dorko tried other careers before deciding to follow her husband's path and enrolled in the counseling program in 2016.

She was in the program for 2½ years. After graduating, she worked at different counseling clinics, which Dorko declined to name, before starting NWASST.

Programs to help those in need

Along with counseling NWASST offers drug and alcohol assessment and counseling, anger management assessment and domestic violence awareness, Dorko said.

NWASST also has a life-skills program which offers job-training skills such as helping people with their resumes, personal care, decision making and coping with emotions and stress, Dorko said.

It also offers help for women and children who are seeking to escape domestic violence and addiction, Dorko said. Typically, Dorko refers these clients to Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter.

"This program, I feel, is slightly different from other programs because we have assessments here," Dorko said. "We do assessment, we sit with the clients, listen to them and set goals; we do follow-ups."

Dorko is quick to point out that this is not a free ride. Volunteers work with clients to set goals and help them be successful, but the work is still done by the clients themselves, Dorko said.

The future

Dorko hopes to expand NWASST by building a halfway house to help clients who have experienced domestic violence who want help or have combated substance abuse for six months, she said.

The halfway house will help clients learn life skills to give back to the community as independent adults, Dorko said.

Presently, NWASST is in need of funds, Dorko said. NWASST is currently being funded by Dorko and her family.

Chris and Kathleen Clendenen, the owners of Glenhaven Counseling and Family Resources, have helped Dorko with rental assistance for NWASST, Dorko said.

NWASST accepts donations, Dorko said. Anyone seeking to make a donation may do so by calling NWASST at 479-549-3737 or online by going to www.nwasecondstagetransition.org and going to the donation page, Dorko said.

