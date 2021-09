Sportsboard

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sept. 4: UAPB 5, Lyon College 0

• UAPB (2-3): Natalie Freeman and Erin Hite, 2 goals each; Iyanah Hicks, 1 goal; Madison Hernandez, Evangelia Sandoval-Belmudez, Jackie Stokes and Halley Wheeler 1 assist each

• Lyon (0-2): was outshot 37-6

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday: UAM def. Mississippi College 18-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 15-7

Mississippi College (0-1): Kendall Platt 32 kills, 3 aces; Lexie Laurendine 49 assists, 1 block; Missy Beber 35 digs

UAM (2-3): Riley Krenek 13 kills, Victoria Hamilton 10 kills, Kalin Brown 42 assists and 5 blocks; Katelyn Richbourg 32 digs

TODAY

Prep tennis

White Hall at Hot Springs Lakeside, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

College volleyball

Lamar Invitational at Beaumont, Texas: UAPB at Lamar, 1 p.m.; UAPB vs. Northwestern State, 4 p.m.

Ray Thrasher Memorial Tournament at Nashville, Tenn.: UAM vs. Fisk (Tenn.), 9 a.m.; UAM vs. Christian Brothers (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Prep football

White Hall at Little Rock Parkview, 7 p.m.; Dollarway at Texarkana, 7 p.m.

Women's college soccer

UAPB at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

College football

UAM at Oklahoma Baptist, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Lamar Invitational at Beaumont, Texas: UAPB vs. UA Little Rock, 10 a.m.

Ray Thrasher Memorial Tournament at Nashville, Tenn.: UAM vs. Union (Tenn.), 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Trevecca Nazarene, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's college soccer

UAPB at Jarvis Christian (Texas), 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep volleyball

White Hall at Malvern, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

College volleyball

UAM at Arkansas Tech, 6 p.m.; Lane College (Tenn.) at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

Prep tennis

Benton at White Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Women's college soccer

Williams Baptist College at UAPB, 3 p.m.