BASKETBALL

UA women’s SEC schedule announced

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team will start SEC play with the team that bounced the Razorbacks from the SEC Tournament last season, the league office announced Wednesday.

Arkansas will have nine days after its final nonconference game before traveling to face Ole Miss on Dec. 30. The Razorbacks lost 69-60 to Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament, after defeating the Rebels 84-74 in Walton Arena during the regular season. They close nonconference play against Creighton on Dec. 21 in Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks host Tennessee three days later on Jan. 2 in Walton Arena in the league home opener. Arkansas will play five out of its first eight games at home, hosting Missouri (Jan. 9), South Carolina (Jan. 16), Mississippi State (Jan. 23) and LSU (Jan. 27), in addition to the Lady Vols.

Arkansas faces Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi State twice. The Razorbacks travel to take on former Arkansas coach Gary Blair and Texas A&M on Feb. 3.

— Paul Boyd

GOLF

Blount, Henderson State win in Missouri

Gracen Blount of Henderson State University shot a 2-under 70 on Wednesday, helping the Reddies shoot 295 as a team to win the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo. Blount finished the tournament at 3-under 141 after shooting a 1-under 71 on Tuesday. Allie Bianchi, Blount’s teammate, rebounded from a 3-over 75 on Tuesday to shoot a 3-under 69 on Wednesday and finished in second place at ever-par 144. Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech University finished in third place after shooting a 2-over 74 to finish at 2-over 146. Brenda Sanchez led the way for Harding University, shooting a 1-over 73 to finish at 4-over 148 and a fourth-place tie.

Henderson State finished with a 595 total, which was eight shots better than second-place Arkansas Tech and 18 better than Nebraska-Kearney and Northeastern (Okla.) State. Harding fell three spots on the team leaderboard, shooting a 310 to finish with a 619 total for seventh place. The University of Arkansas at Monticello moved up two spots on the team leaderboard after shooting a 328 to finish in 13th place with a 652 total.

VOLLEYBALL

Lyon wins in five sets

Lyon College defeated College of the Ozarks in five sets (17-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23, 15-8) Tuesday in Point Lookout, Mo. Samantha Ferguson let the Scots (7-3) with 12 kills and Paeton Tucker added 11. Adia Sherbeyn led the way defensively with 27 digs, while Erin Haigwood had 21 and Stephanie Tucker added 12. Laney Blankenship and Layla Wilson contributed 24 and 20 assists, respectively.

The Scots return home to host Crowley’s Ridge College at 6:30 p.m. today inside Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville.

John Brown sweeps at home

Callie Mullins had a match-high 12 kills while Jillian Blackman added a match-high 19 digs and 5 assists Tuesday to lead John Brown University to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

Savanna Riney had 6 service aces for John Brown (5-6, 2-1 Sooner Athletic Conference), Callie Mullins and Taylor Golmen had 2 blocks each and Lauren Cloud had a match-high 22 assists. Morgan Fincham had 11 digs and an ace, while Cloud added nine digs.

— Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

At a glance

ARKANSAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEC SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Dec. 30 at Ole Miss

Jan. 2 Tennessee

Jan. 6 at Vanderbilt

Jan. 9 Missouri

Jan. 16 South Carolina

Jan. 20 at Alabama

Jan. 23 Mississippi State

Jan. 27 LSU

Jan. 31 at Tennessee

Feb. 3 at Texas A&M

Feb. 10 Auburn

Feb. 13 at Missouri

Feb. 17 at Florida

Feb. 20 Kentucky

Feb. 24 Georgia

Feb. 27 at Mississippi State