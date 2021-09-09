State's covid hospitalizations fall below 1,200

The numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators fell Thursday for the second consecutive day, with hospitalizations dropping below 1,200 for the first time since Aug. 1.

However, the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care rose Thursday by 11, to 508, after falling on Wednesday.

The state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 2,481, an increase that was larger by 28 than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 27, to 7,169.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson referred to a military medical crew that was scheduled to arrive in the state today, as well as intensive-care unit beds that were expected to be opened at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock with the help of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated by the state.

"With the increase in cases, the additional ICU beds we are adding across the state this month are so important," Hutchinson said. "I'm pleased to welcome the 20 person medical team from the US Army to assist UAMS and increase our capacity to manage covid and non covid needs.

The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in Arkansas fell by 15, to 1,194. The number on Thursday was lower by 265 than its all-time high from last month, and lower by 177 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

The number of Arkansas patients who were on ventilators, which reached a record high of 388 last week, fell by five, to 315, which was still higher by 47 than its January peak.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care as of Thursday was midway between its all-time high last month of 558 and its January peak of 458.

The number of intensive-care unit beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by three, to 26, as a result of a reduction in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up 45% of Arkansas' ICU patients on Thursday, up from 44% a day earlier.

After falling the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose by four, to 1,678. The average remained well below last month's high of 2,351 for the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 214, to 19,714, which was still down from a recent high of 25,735 the week ending Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, reported vaccinations rebounded after slowing over the holiday weekend.

The increase in doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 13,278, larger by 1,555 than the one the previous Thursday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 7,802. That remained down from a recent high of 13,361 a day the week ending Aug. 27, however.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.