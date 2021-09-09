Supply firm to open site in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A firm that produces supplies for biopharma companies plans to set up a facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 1,400 jobs.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Thermo Fisher Scientific has committed to invest more than $100 million in the new assembly center in Lebanon.

The facility will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies for companies that develop therapeutics and vaccines.

The Waltham, Mass.-based company has annual revenue exceeding $30 billion and serves the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

The project is expected to create 400 jobs in the near term and 1,400 over several years.