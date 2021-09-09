SWAC awards UAPB freshman

After putting up a strong performance in the last two nonconference road wins, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff freshman soccer forward Natalie Freeman has been named Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

The Bowmanville, Ontario, native tallied five goals, 10 shots and six shots on goal in the past two matches. The Lady Lions claimed a 10-0 win over Central Baptist College before notching a 5-0 win over Lyon College.

The Lady Lions (2-3) will look for their third consecutive win Friday in Conway against the University of Central Arkansas (7 p.m. kickoff), followed by a Sunday match at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas (1:30 p.m. kickoff). That will be followed by back-to-back home games against Williams Baptist College (3 p.m. Sept. 14) and the University of Tulsa (1 p.m. Sept. 19).