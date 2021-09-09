TRAVELERS 10, CARDINALS 3

Six of the nine Arkansas Travelers hitters had two or more hits Tuesday, led by left fielder Jack Larsen's 4-for-6 effort with 2 runs scored in a victory over the Springfield Cardinals in front of 2,424 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

A throwing error by Springfield third baseman Malcom Nunez scored Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. Joe Rizzo hit an RBI double in the third inning, advanced to third on a throwing error then scored Kaden Polcovich's sacrifice fly to give the Travs a 3-0 lead. Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the fourth inning, Larsen scored when Rizzo reached on a fielder's choice and Polcovich added a two-run single to push the lead to 7-0. David Sheaffer reached on fielding errors in the eighth and ninth innings scoring Rizzo in the eighth and Rodriguez in the ninth.

Rodriguez and Patrick Frick finished with three hits each for the Travelers, while Rizzo, Zach DeLoach and Jake Scheiner had two hits each.

Starter Steven Moyers (4-2) earned the victory on the mound after allowing 1 hit over 5 innings with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Springfield starter Andre Pallante (4-7) took the loss.