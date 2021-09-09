UAM quarterback named GAC's player of the week

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Great American Conference has named University of Arkansas at Monticello quarterback Demilon Brown its Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Boll Weevils' 30-23 season-opening victory over Oklahoma's Southern Nazarene University last Thursday, Brown posted 371 yards of total offense and accounted for all four touchdowns. The sophomore from Luxora, who played at Rivercrest High School, threw three first-half touchdowns and added a 6-yard rushing score.

Brown connected with All-American tight end DeAndre Washington seven times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Overall, Brown completed 19 of 32 passes for a career-high 334 yards.

This is the second time Brown has garnered the weekly award. His first came after scoring five total touchdowns and posting 413 total yards in a win over East Central (Oklahoma) University in 2019.

UAM faces its first road test of the season on Saturday against Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.