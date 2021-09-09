Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Recalled RHP Miguel Romero from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk to Las Vegas, retroactive to Sept. 7.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Placed RH Randy Arozarena on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Josh Lowe from Durham. Designated RHP David hess for assignment. Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Reinstated RHP Julian Merryweather from the 60-day IL and will be active for tonight's game. Optioned RHP Bryan Baker to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Anthony Kay on the reserve/covid-19 IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Released RHP Seth Frankoff.

CHICAGO CUBS -- Placed OF Michael Hermosillo on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa (Triple-A East) and signed him to a major league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Recalled INF Colton Welker and RHP Antonio Santos from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the paternity list. Optioned INF Joshua Fuentes to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS -- Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Jesus Aguilar on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS -- Sent 2B Jordy Mercer to Harrisburg (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CHICAGO BULLS -- Signed Fs Tyler Cook, Alize Johnson and Stanley Johnson, and Gs Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Placed CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. Released P Dom Maggio from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS -- Signed RB Trenton Cannon. Placed RB Justice Hill on injured reserve. Released S Jordan Richards. Signed RB Le'Veon Bell and DT Reginald Mckenzie to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS -- Released DT Treyvon Hester from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

CHICAGO BEARS -- Signed DTs Margus Hunt and Damion Squard to the practice squad. Released DT Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS -- Activated WR Noah Brown from the reserve/covid-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Placed K Ka'imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. Signed WR Danny Amendola. Released LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Signed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed OLB Aaron Patrick to the practice squad. Released K/P Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS -- Released LS Cole Mazza from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Signed T Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Placed T Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Signed RT Brian O'Neill to a multi-year contract extension. Released OG Dru Samia from injured reserve with a injury settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Signed DB Nate Ebner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Signed CB Mac McCain III.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Signed LB Nate Gerry to the practice squad. Released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Signed LB Tanner Muse to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Activated C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the reserve/covid-19 list. Signed S Bradley McDougald, C Corey Levin and DB Chris Jones to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL -- Signed Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS -- Signed F Patrick Bajkov to a standard player contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE -- Found New York City FC MFs Maxi Moralez guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against Nashville SC on Sept. 3 and fined them an undisclosed amount for their actions. Found Nashville SC MF Dax McCarty guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action. Found Sporting Kansas City MF Roger Espinoza guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the match against LAFC on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action and Espinoza has been issued a separate undisclosed fine for exhibiting inappropriate behavior following his red card. Found both Nashville SC and New York City FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in their match on Sept. 3 and Nashville and NYCFC have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league's policy this season. Due to their role in the mass confrontation, NYCFC players F Valentin Castellanos, D Anton Tinnerholm and MF Jesus Medina each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Found Nashville SC's Fs Jhonder Cadiz and Ake Loba, Ds Jalil Anibaba and Alex Muyl in violation of the league's policy regarding entering the field of play and fined all four an undisclosed amount for their actions in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3. Additionally, Cadiz has been issued a one-match suspension and is not eligible to play in Nashville's next regular season game Saturday against CF Montreal. Found Nashville SC D/F Daniel Lovitz in violation of the league's policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent and fine him undisclosed fine amount for his actions against NYCFC on Sept. 3. Found New York City FC F Valentin Castellanos in violation of the league's policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent and has fined him undisclosed amount for his actions in the against the Nashville SC on Sept. 3. Found New England Revolution D Henry Kessler guilty of simulation/embellishment in the match against Philadelphia Union on Sept. 3 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action.

MLS INDEPENDENT REVIEW PANEL -- Denied Nashville SC's appeal of the red card issued to MF Dax McCarty in the match against NYCFC on Sept. 3 and McCarty is not eligible to play in Nashville's next regular season game Saturday against CF Montréal as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card.

COLLEGE

FISHER -- Named Manny Delcarmen assistant baseball coach.

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE -- Named Adam Short director of basketball operations.