The world in brief: 14 deaths reported in field-hospital fire

14 deaths reported in field-hospital fire

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- North Macedonia's government declared three days of mourning Thursday after a deadly overnight fire in a covid-19 field hospital that killed 14 people and injured a dozen.

The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the unit had been set up after a recent spike in infections in the region that left hospitals full.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said it was not yet clear whether all the 14 dead were covid-19 patients or whether some visiting relatives might have been among them. He said DNA tests would be done to identify the remains.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/910tetovo/]

"It is difficult to express in words the pain that I feel for the lost lives and the loss of their families," Filipce said Thursday evening.

Another 12 people were injured, and were transferred to the main hospital of Tetovo, where they were in stable condition, the minister said.

Addressing public pressure to resign in the wake of the blaze, Filipce said he would decide whether to do so after the investigation is completed.

The minister insisted that the 19 field hospitals set up across the country over the past year to deal with the pandemic were built to the specifications and standards laid out by the World Bank, which financed their construction through a loan.

The cause of the fire, which raced through the wooden paneled structure, was not immediately determined, although it was believed to have been an accident, potentially linked to the facility's oxygen supply.

President Stevo Pendarovski said during a visit to Tetovo that the investigation would be completed within five days, and that the cause "was not deliberate arson."

Crew clears smoky air on space station

MOSCOW -- Smoke alarms went off at the Russian segment of the International Space Station in the early hours of Thursday, and the crew reported smoke and the smell of burnt plastic.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said the incident took place in the Russian-built Zvezda module and occurred as the station's batteries were being recharged.

According to Roscosmos, the crew activated air filters and returned to their "night rest" once the air quality was back to normal. The crew was to proceed with a spacewalk Thursday as planned, the agency noted.

The space station is operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia's Roscosmos; Akihiko Hoshide of Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Mexico resorts expect hurricane's hit

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Hurricane Olaf was heading Thursday toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. As the storm approached, authorities closed ports in the area, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the area could face hurricane-force winds and heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into the night.

The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings.

The hurricane was centered Thursday afternoon about 115 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It was advancing to the north-northwest at 9 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds as far as 115 miles.

The hurricane was expected to carry 3 to 6 inches of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.

France expands free birth control offer

PARIS -- France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year, the health minister announced Thursday.

The measure will include free medical visits about contraception, and will start Jan. 1, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on France-2 television.

All contraceptive methods were already free for girls up to 18 years old, and that is being expanded to all women up to 25. Abortions in France are free for everyone.

Veran said young women are using contraception less than they used to, and that the main reason is financial. He didn't cite specific data. France's state health care system covers some birth-control costs but not all of them.

"It's intolerable that women aren't able to to protect themselves, aren't able to use contraception if they make that choice, because it would cost too much," Veran said.

The measure will cost the government nearly $25 million per year, he said.

"Finally!" tweeted Alyssa Ahrabare of activist group Osez le feminisme. "The high price of medical consultations and contraception blocks access for several women to this essential right that allows them to keep control of their bodies and lives."

A police officer looks at a bed at the site of a fire in a makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving at least 10 people dead. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Investigators work at the site of a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Police and forensic officers investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Police officers guard the access to a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A burned out makeshift hospital stands after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)