Alaska mining draws new look

JUNEAU, Alaska -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it would seek to restart a process that could restrict mining in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, which is renowned for its salmon runs.

The announcement is the latest in a long-running dispute over a proposed copper-and-gold mine in the southwest Alaska region.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2020, under the Trump administration, denied key authorization for the proposed Pebble Mine after an environmental review from the agency months earlier that the developer had viewed as a favorable to the project.

In the rejection decision, a Corps official concluded the project would "result in significant degradation of the aquatic ecosystem" and that it was "contrary to the public interest."

The Pebble Limited Partnership, the mine developer owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., is appealing that determination.

"As the Biden Administration seeks lower carbon emissions for energy production, they should recognize that such change will require significantly more mineral production -- notably copper," Mike Heatwole, a Pebble partnership spokesperson, said in an email. "The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the administration to reach its green energy goals."

Restrictions on mining in the region were proposed but never finalized under the Obama administration.

In 2019, during the Trump administration, Matthew Leopold, who was EPA general counsel, directed then-regional administrator Chris Hladick to decide whether to move forward with the proposed restrictions or withdraw them.

Hladick withdrew them and the agency at the time said it was removing what it called an "outdated, preemptive proposed veto of the Pebble Mine" and allowing the project to be vetted through the permitting process.

Earlier this year, a divided appeals court panel, in a case challenging the 2019 action, concluded a regional administrator was allowed to take the actions Hladick did "only if the discharge of materials would be unlikely to have an unacceptable adverse effect."

The EPA, in a statement, said it is asking the court to vacate the 2019 action. If granted, it said that would "automatically reinitiate" the review process, through which mine-related activities could be restricted or prohibited.

The EPA has said Bristol Bay supports the world's largest sockeye salmon runs and that the watershed contains significant mineral resources.

