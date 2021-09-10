Arkansas fans know burnt orange well

A few good games in the SEC and a bunch of those games ESPN hates -- and for good reason.

There's been a lot of excitement in the state, as usual, with the Texas Longhorns coming to Fayetteville. Lots of memories have been shared, and for the record, Bob McKay was an All-American offensive lineman on the 1969 Texas team. Bob Hayes played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Went 11-3 last week.

Here are this week's predictions:

Texas at Arkansas

So much history and tradition between these teams, and as usual, the Razorback fans are much more excited than the Longhorn faithful. The Hogs have to stop UT's running game. Texas couldn't know much about the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson runs 37 yards for winning touchdown. Arkansas 28-24

Memphis at ASU

Layne Hatcher got a chance to play because starting quarterback James Blackman lost his helmet twice. The second time Hatcher stayed in, passing for four touchdowns to lead the Red Wolves to a 40-21 win over a tough, gutsy Central Arkansas team. ASU Coach Butch Jones hasn't named a starter for this game. The Tigers opened with an easy victory of Nicholls State -- Dime State must have been booked -- and are favored. In a minor upset ... ASU 42-35

Mercer at Alabama

The Bears opened the season beating Point (it is somewhere in Georgia) 69-0. While Bama Coach Nick Saban will do all he can not to run the score up, he won't tell his third-string quarterback to sit on the ball. Alabama 63-0

Alabama State at Auburn

Another controlled practice for the Tigers. They get tested next week against Penn State. Auburn 66-14

Florida at South Florida

Second in-state game for the Gators, second win. Florida 49-17

Ala. Birmingham at Georgia

The Blazers are a solid football team, and if the Bulldogs have their heads in the clouds after beating Clemson this one could be dangerous. However, talent difference makes a difference. Georgia 35-17.

Missouri at Kentucky

The first conference game of the season is between programs that seem pretty equal on paper, but the game is in Lexington. Kentucky 28-27

McNeese State at LSU

UCLA's win was not an upset. Ed Orgeron's seat is warm, and this game will not help despite the score. LSU 63-7

Austin Peay at Ole Miss

The Rebels appeared improved on defense and the offense picked up where it left off. With Lane Kiffin sidelined with covid last week the Rebels still rolled over Louisville easily. Ole Miss 56-10

NC State at Miss. State

The Wolfpack rolled 45-0 in their opener, and the Bulldogs had to rally in the fourth quarter to beat Louisiana Tech. North Carolina State 35-24

S. Carolina at E. Carolina

The Pirates have 20 starters back, but that paid zero dividends in a season-opening loss. The Gamecocks remain untested but could be looking ahead to Georgia next week -- not that it will matter. South Carolina 42-9

Pitt at Tennessee

The Vols rolled over a weak Bowling Green team, and there's no reason for them to not win this game or next week before getting Florida. Tennessee 35-7

Texas A&M vs. Colorado

(Denver)

The altitude, not the attitude, could be the toughest thing facing the Aggies. The Mile High City is a challenge for everyone but those who live in the area. The Aggies are deep enough to overcome the thin air. Texas A&M 38-27

Vanderbilt at Colorado St.

The Commodores picked up where they left off last season when they went 0-9, losing to East Tennessee in their opener. Looks like another winless season. Colorado State 31-14