Arrest made in 2019 Little Rock homicide

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:23 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said Friday that they have arrested a man in a 2019 homicide.

Emmanuel Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Christopher Little, according to a tweet from the department.

On Sept. 26, 2019, police found Little shot dead in the 5800 block of Palo Alto Drive, a cul-de-sac in south Little Rock about 4 1/2 miles directly east of the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange. Little, 31, was struck in the head, chest and stomach, according to police.

Four 9mm bullet casings were found next to Little’s body, a detective said in 2020 during a court hearing in the murder case. Citing witness statements, the detective testified that Little had been in a confrontation with Holmes, then 28, shortly before Little was killed.

Marcus Lane Ervin, then 20, was arrested in 2019 in connection with the murder. Holmes and Ervin are cousins.

