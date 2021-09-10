The nation in brief: Lee statue's time capsule proves elusive

Lee statue's time capsule proves elusive

RICHMOND, Va. -- Work crews searching for a time capsule believed to have been buried in the pedestal under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had towered over Richmond hit a snag Thursday when they had difficulty finding the capsule's precise location, and then a crane they were using to lift heavy pieces of the cornerstone broke down.

State officials were scheduled to remove the 134-year-old time capsule from the pedestal a day after the large Confederate statue was taken down. But after removing a 2,500-pound capstone and a 500-pound lid, crews were unable to find the capsule.

Workers had been using ground-penetrating radar devices to try to find the capsule beneath a third piece of the cornerstone.

State officials also decided to dig into the lid of the cornerstone to insert a new time capsule, which contains items reflective of current events, including an expired vial of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine, a Black Lives Matter sticker and a photograph of a Black ballerina with her fist raised near the Lee statue.

Bid for pastor's touch stays execution

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a Texas inmate whose request that his pastor be able to touch and pray aloud with him in the death chamber had been rejected by prison authorities.

The court also agreed to review the case on its merits, without noted dissents. The court's brief order Wednesday said the case would be argued in October or November.

The case concerned John Henry Ramirez, 37, who was sentenced to death for the 2004 killing of a convenience store worker. Ramirez stabbed the worker, Pablo Castro, 29 times in a robbery that yielded $1.25.

In prison, Ramirez asked that his pastor be allowed to hold his hand or touch his shoulder or foot and to pray out loud with him as he dies.

When prison officials rejected his request, citing security concerns, Ramirez sued, saying the policy violated his right to exercise his faith at the moment when, as his lawyer put it in a brief, "most Christians believe they will either ascend to heaven or descend to hell -- in other words, when religious instruction and practice is most needed."

After a federal judge in Houston denied Ramirez's request, a divided three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the lower court's decision.

Seth Kretzer, Ramirez's lawyer, had argued that the death-row inmate's First Amendment rights to practice his religion were being violated, calling the ban a spiritual "gag order."

However, Ken Paxton, Texas' attorney general, said Ramirez had engaged in litigation gamesmanship.

Alabama moves to drop census lawsuit

Alabama on Thursday asked to dismiss its lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial statistical method aimed at keeping people's data private in the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts.

Alabama and three Alabama politicians had sued the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, in an effort to stop the statistical agency from using the method known as "differential privacy." Normally, the data is released at the end of March, but the Census Bureau pushed the deadline to August because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A three-judge panel in June refused to stop the Census Bureau from using the statistical method. In July, Alabama and the Commerce Department asked that the lawsuit be put on hold until after the redistricting data was released in mid-August.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday in a statement that the data "appears" to be more accurate than expected and the state is under pressure to complete redistricting.

2nd activist guilty of railroad sabotage

SEATTLE -- A second defendant has been convicted of sabotaging railroad tracks near the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state just before a train carrying crude oil was to pass through -- apparently part of a campaign to protest construction of a pipeline across British Columbia.

After a two-day trial and three hours of deliberation, a federal jury in Seattle on Thursday convicted Ellen Brennan Reiche, 28, of violence against a railroad carrier. Her co-defendant, Samantha Frances Brooks, 24, pleaded guilty in July.

They were spotted on video surveillance on BNSF tracks near Bellingham late on Nov. 28. When Whatcom County sheriff's deputies detained them, Reiche was carrying a paper bag with wire, a drill and magnetic adhesive inside.

Deputies found a shunt buried under rocks on the tracks nearby. Such devices, consisting of a wire stretched across the tracks, mimics the signal of a train on the tracks and can disable railroad crossing guards.

It was one of dozens of shunts placed on the tracks last year, apparently to slow the delivery of oil and supplies in protest of a natural gas pipeline through Indigenous land in British Columbia.