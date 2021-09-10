Black farmworkers sue in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- Six Black farmworkers in Mississippi claim in a lawsuit that their former employer brought white laborers from South Africa to do the same jobs they were doing, and that the farm has been violating federal law by paying the white immigrants more for the same type of work.

Mississippi Center for Justice and Southern Migrant Legal Services filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of the six workers against Pitts Farm Partnership, which grows cotton, soybeans and corn in Sunflower County.

The lawsuit said the farm violated regulations of a foreign worker visa program, which requires equal treatment of U.S. workers and their immigrant counterparts.

Pitts Farms did not immediately respond to phone and email messages.

Four of the plaintiffs said Pitts Farm Partnership usually paid them the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, with $8.25 an hour for weekend work. Two of the plaintiffs drove trucks for Pitts during harvest. The lawsuit said they had been paid $9 an hour since 2018.

South African workers were paid $11.83 an hour in 2020, the lawsuit said.

-- The Associated Press

Walmart investing in 'green' program

Walmart Inc. said Thursday that it has issued a $2 billion "green bond" to support projects that will help the company reach its sustainability goals.

Over the next few years, Walmart will allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the $2 billion offering toward a portfolio of investments that meet eligibility criteria in areas such as renewable energy; zero waste; water stewardship; and habitat restoration and conservation.

The Bentonville-based retailer will release a public report each year on the allocation and estimated impact of its green investments.

Green bonds, also referred to as climate bonds, are fixed-income investment instruments meant to encourage sustainability and support climate-related or other types of environmental projects, according to Investopedia.com. The bonds also finance development of environmentally friendly technologies and the mitigation of climate change.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls to 654.28, off 8.08

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 654.28, down 8.08.

"Equities rallied early in the trading session following strong weekly employment data but failed to sustain gains following comments by Federal Reserve bank Gov. Michelle Bowman that 'it will likely be appropriate for us to begin the process of scaling back our asset purchases this year,'" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.