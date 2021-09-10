Bladesmiths Gather For Central States Hammer-In, Tired Iron Show

FAQ
Central States Hammer-In & Tired Iron of the Ozarks Fall Tractor Show
WHAT -- A gathering of master smiths and competitors from the History Channel's "Forged In Fire," along with the annual display of antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and more
WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE -- 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry
COST -- Free
INFO -- Email newberry@newberryknives.com
Tired Iron of the Ozarks will also be hosting its Fall Tractor Show which features antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and a sawmill. (Courtesy Photo)