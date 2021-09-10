Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 The Article Coronavirus Core Values Weather iPad Story ideas Puzzles Archive Newsletters Obits
ADVERTISEMENT

Bladesmiths Gather For Central States Hammer-In, Tired Iron Show

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Allen Newberry was Arkansas’ first "Forged In Fire" champion and is a journeyman smith with the American Bladesmith Society. He'll be demonstrating his work Saturday at the Central States Hammer-In & Knife Show, happening in Gentry at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks Fall Tractor Show. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

Central States Hammer-In & Tired Iron of the Ozarks Fall Tractor Show

WHAT -- A gathering of master smiths and competitors from the History Channel's "Forged In Fire," along with the annual display of antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and more

WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry

COST -- Free

INFO -- Email newberry@newberryknives.com

Tired Iron of the Ozarks will also be hosting its Fall Tractor Show which features antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and a sawmill. (Courtesy Photo)
Tired Iron of the Ozarks will also be hosting its Fall Tractor Show which features antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and a sawmill. (Courtesy Photo)

Print Headline: Bladesmiths Gather For Central States Hammer-In, Tired Iron Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT