Allen Newberry was Arkansas’ first "Forged In Fire" champion and is a journeyman smith with the American Bladesmith Society. He'll be demonstrating his work Saturday at the Central States Hammer-In & Knife Show, happening in Gentry at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks Fall Tractor Show. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ Central States Hammer-In & Tired Iron of the Ozarks Fall Tractor Show WHAT -- A gathering of master smiths and competitors from the History Channel's "Forged In Fire," along with the annual display of antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and more WHEN -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday WHERE -- 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry COST -- Free INFO -- Email newberry@newberryknives.com Tired Iron of the Ozarks will also be hosting its Fall Tractor Show which features antique tractors, hit-and-miss engines and a sawmill. (Courtesy Photo)

Print Headline: Bladesmiths Gather For Central States Hammer-In, Tired Iron Show

