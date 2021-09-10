Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 10 St. John celebrates men’s day virtually

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual men’s day worship and praise services virtually. At 6 p.m. Sept. 10, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor of First AME Church at Oakland, Ca. At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. At 11 a.m. Sept. 12, services will feature the Rev. Robert Shaw, pastor of Bethel AME Church at San Francisco, Ca. To attend virtually, visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.face-book.com/St.JohnPineBluff/or https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams. To attend by Zoom, the ID number is 4322086226 and password: 1117. By audio, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted enter 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#

Saturday, Sept. 11 Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Comprehensive Care to offer covid-19 vaccines

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will host another covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments aren’t necessary. The clinic will offer first dose of the Moderna vaccine for those who haven’t been vaccinated and will give the second dose of Moderna to those who received the first dose at the Aug. 7 clinic. They will also have the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic, according to a news release. Details: JCCSI’s Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic, (870) 543-2380.

St. John AME slates free food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11. One food box per family will be provided in a drive thru event in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. State ID’s are required, according to a news release. The sponsor is St. John’s Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To volunteer for this ministry people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. Financial donations may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

Governor to speak at state’s 9-11 ceremony

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state commemoration of Patriots Day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol building. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/under events, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer.

Sunday, Sept. 12 Art league holds meeting

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Room A & B. Crystal Jennings will present a new technique on framing without glass. The public is invited to attend. Due to the continued rise in covid-19 cases, the league will require all members and visitors to wear masks during the meeting. Social distancing is encouraged, according to a news release. Details: PBAL President Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail. com.

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago.

Monday, Sept. 13 Walk Across Arkansas begins

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There’s no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn’t limited to walking, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away 200 food boxes in a drive-thru setting Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each box will also contain covid-19 information and supplies, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Sept. 15 Procurement topic of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu. Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 16 Master Gardeners host garden tours

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host three tours of their demonstration garden Sept. 16 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. Tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release. Participants will tour the herb, butterfly, and vegetable garden as well as the recently built greenhouse that was constructed by the Master Gardeners. Masks and social distancing, along with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be in place. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email kbeaty@uada.edu.

MECA Board meeting set

The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Jefferson County (Emergency Operations Center) EOC at the courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management,

(870) 541-5470.

Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting,, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17 Deadline set for UAPB tobacco grant applications

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. MRC is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release. For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children,

(870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 17 ‘The Miracle Worker’ at ASC open Sept. 17-19

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center’s production of “The Miracle Worker.” Kayla Ernest will direct the inaugural production for the center’s Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller. “‘The Miracle Worker,’ written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Tickets are $13 for center members and seniors, $18 for non-members and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Sept. 18 John H. Johnson Museum hosts event

The John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day. Admission is free. A native of Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder, chairman, chief executive officer and publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and Johnson Publishing Co. Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will open the site during Museum Day, a national celebration where museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums, according to a news release. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and Smithsonian-mag.com/MuseumDay .

Tinkerfest 2021 set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with local organizations to provide Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18. The event will feature learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering. Representatives from the Delta Rivers Nature Center will bring animal friends and Novel Ts owners and Tour De Bluff creators Sandra and Kenny Fisher will set up a bike-shop stand. This program is free and open to the public. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, at srahmaan@asc701.org .

Thursday, Sept. 23 United Way to kick off campaign

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will kick off its fund-raising campaign at noon Sept. 23 in the ballroom of the Pine Bluff Country Club. The announcement will be made during a combined meeting with the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. United Way will also hold its Day of Caring beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23 Chamber offers candidate course

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber, in association with Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a Candidate Development Institute (CDI), according to the Chamber newsletter. CDI offers training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office. The six-course program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 23, at the Chamber, 510 Main St. The course costs $100. Applications are available at the Chamber and must be returned with registration fee by Sept. 15. Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance. com.

Through Friday, Sept. 24 Stormwater program seeks artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program is seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24, according to a news release. The main idea with the storm drains murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain, according to spokesman Kevin Harris. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or to receive an application packet, artists may contact Kevin Harris at the extension office at 870-534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 24 Grand Prairie arts festival seeks entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. The arts center will receive entries Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists’ reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release. Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25 Public Lands Day cleanup set near Dumas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District field office at Arkansas Post will host a park cleanup day at the Jardis Point Day Use Area near Dumas from 8 a.m. until noon Sept. 25. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The event is organized as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide cleanup effort that unites thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands, according to a news release. Interested volunteers will help USACE personnel refurbish the picnic areas and collect litter from around the park. Details: Arkansas Post field office, (870) 548-2291 or ceswl-pa@usace. army.mil.

ASC sets Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will provide youth 12-17 an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in a Mine-craft lampworking workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Sept. 25. This technique is a type of glass-work using a torch to melt glass. The registration fee is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.