Cantrell Road construction in Little Rock to shut down left turns at North Rodney Parham Road

A long-term traffic shift starting this weekend on a project to widen a section of Cantrell Road in west Little Rock will eliminate left-hand turn lanes from Cantrell to North Rodney Parham and River Mountain roads in what state transportation officials called a "significant" lane closing.

The eastbound and westbound left-turn lanes at the intersection that sees 53,000 vehicles daily will be closed beginning tonight, weather permitting.

The new configuration will allow construction of a bridge with embankments over North Rodney Parham Road, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

"This will be a change, I promise," Dave Parker, the agency spokesman, said in a social media post discussing the traffic shift. "But in a matter of time -- a short matter of time -- it will work out."

The configuration is expected to be in place "several months," he said.

After Friday night, drivers will be able to continue forward on Cantrell and turn right onto Rodney Parham and River Mountain roads, but turning left will not be an option.

Eastbound and westbound Cantrell traffic will be free-flowing and will not stop at the Rodney Parham intersection, the department said.

The agency also outlined available alternatives, including a designated U-turn area:

• Westbound Cantrell traffic seeking to turn left onto Rodney Parham must take I-430 South to North Rodney Parham Road.

• Eastbound Cantrell traffic seeking to turn left onto River Mountain Road must continue east on Cantrell and take the designated U-turn. Signs will be in place to guide drivers.

• Traffic on North Rodney Parham Road seeking to turn left onto westbound Cantrell Road must turn right onto Cantrell Road, follow signs and use the designated U-turn.

• Interstate 430 traffic needing to access North Rodney Parham Road shouldn't take the exit for Cantrell Road. Instead, continue to the North Rodney Parham Road exit.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will be used to control traffic, the department said.

The $81 million project to improve the I-430/Cantrell Road interchange is centered on a single-point urban interchange design in which the section of Cantrell Road, widened to six lanes from four, will use a ramp to carry traffic over the North Rodney Parham Road intersection rather than through it, as Cantrell does now.

The elevated roadway is similar to the ramp that carries traffic on Interstate 630 over South Shackleford Road in the I-430/I-630 interchange.

The "single point" in the interchange design would be underneath Cantrell at North Rodney Parham. One traffic signal would control traffic moving onto or off of Cantrell, allowing motorists traveling east and west on Cantrell to avoid stopping at a light to accommodate North Rodney Parham traffic. Planners identified that light as a source of much of the current congestion in the corridor.