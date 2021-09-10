Cardinals hang on to salvage split with Dodgers

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler O'Neill hit a tiebreaking home run, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

"Two-and-a-half games is not very much," Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. "A lot of things can happen in the last 20 games and I don't try to watch the scoreboard or pay attention to that stuff. You try to control what's in front of you and today was this game and didn't get the job done so we move on to tomorrow."

O'Neill's fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th home run this season, barely cleared the left field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

"He's really grown into the consistent player that he really wanted to be and is capable of," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "He's prepared for every at-bat. This is a sharp kid. He does his homework."

The home run made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer's role.

"I'm feeling healthy and my arm's feeling good," Reyes said. "As a competitor I'm willing to pitch wherever and whenever my name is called go out there and get quick outs."

Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner said Reyes came through in a pivotal part of the game.

"His stuff was coming out good," Knizner said. "Fastball was good. Slider was good, mixing all of his pitches. And I think if you go back and look at the game, his innings right there kind of set the tone for the back half of that game."

T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia combined for two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to Giovanny Gallegos, who earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.

The Dodgers mustered just four hits against five different Cardinals pitchers.

"Just that time where results matter," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said. "And so, the process has been good and we still got to just keep grinding and expect good things happen."

Neither starter lasted long.

Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who was activated before the game, threw 55 pitches in three innings in his first start since July 30. He had been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

Gonsolin allowed Knizner's RBI double in the second.

Cardinals righty Jake Woodford threw 66 pitches in four innings while making his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sept. 3. He surrendered Turner's RBI single in the third.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 6 (10) Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the 10th inning, lifting Atlanta to a victory over Washington.

MARLINS 3, METS 2 Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Miami beat New York.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 3 Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying Colorado over Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, YANKEES 3 Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff home run in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd home run, and Toronto held off New York night for their eighth consecutive win.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, leading Oakland to a victory over Chicago.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 0 Carlos Hernandez pitched six impressive innings, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered as Kansas City beat Baltimore.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1 Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and Jose Ramirez homered, and Cleveland scored for the first time in three games to beat Minnesota.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his cap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill, left, and teammate Harrison Bader celebrate a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols tips his cap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson catches a fly ball by Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)