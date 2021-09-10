Community Briefs: Commission to hold special meeting

Commission to hold special meeting

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday by conference call, according to a news release. Participants who want to join the call should contact the Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Harding hosts white-coat ceremony

Harding University at Searcy held a ceremony Aug. 20 to present 27 students with white coats who are beginning their academic training to become doctors of pharmacy.

This group included two area students: Grant King of Rison and Lauren Van Dee of Wilmar. This class will graduate in December 2024, according to a news release.

Leadership program's sessions set

Forty-seven people have been selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XVI, a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas. Participants include residents with southeast Arkansas ties.

The mission of Leadership Arkansas is to challenge, inform, inspire, and engage business and civic leaders to enhance the economies of -- and the communities within -- the state, according to a news release.

Area class members (by name, title, company, and hometown) are:

Duncan Bellingrath, community banker, Simmons Bank, Pine Bluff;

John Burkhead, director of chemical and biological defense operations, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Little Rock;

Justin Lieber, division chief operations and business development, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Alexander;

Courtney Strickland, affinity relations manager, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff;

Tandee White, community development program manager, Entergy Arkansas, Maumelle.

The nine-month program begins with an orientation session Sept. 26-28 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Area sessions include: Session II: Economic Development & Infrastructure, Oct. 26-27, Pine Bluff; and Session III: Agriculture & Outdoor Life, Nov. 17-18, Stuttgart.

Details: https://www.arkansasstatechamber.com/partners-links/leadership-arkansas/leadership-arkansas-class-xvi/