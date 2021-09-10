Cyclists gear up for Tour de Bluff

The hearty can ride for as many as 62 miles on Saturday, while those wanting something less strenuous can pedal for one mile with a -- whew! -- rest stop at the half-mile point.

It's the 18th annual Tour de Bluff, a celebration of bicycle riding in Pine Bluff, although as an event organizer put it, there could be more to celebrate.

Other than the "Mayor's Mile," which starts at Sixth Avenue and Main Street and extends to the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center and then returns, there are bike routes of 6, 10, 23, 50 and 62 miles, according to Sandra Fisher, an organizer and a sponsor with Novel-T's, a Pine Bluff business. For the longer routes, she said, there will be rest stations every 10 to 12 miles.

The event has become a mainstay in Pine Bluff, and Fisher said the week, which has been proclaimed "Bike Week," is a good reminder of all the benefits of bike riding and bike paths and trails.

"This is a good way to introduce people to bicycle riding who have never ridden a bike," she said. "And it's a good way to encourage people who have gotten off their bikes to get back on. There's a ride distance to suit everyone."

Fisher said bike paths and trails have also become tourist magnets, especially if riders can spend the night and have places to eat along the way.

The positive aspects of bicycling have been noticed by the city of Pine Bluff and the city's Parks and Recreation Department, which have partnered with Novel-T's to put on and promote the event. This year, each of the city's parks was highlighted during the past week, and it was emphasized that a bicycle could get a rider from one park to another with relative ease.

To enhance the tourism side of cycling in Pine Bluff, Fisher said the city has petitioned to be a "hub" along the Delta Heritage Trail, a bike and walking trail that will extend some 85 miles and connect numerous towns and places in south and east Arkansas.

Fisher said also that people not only use bike riding for exercise, especially during covid when being outside with friends is considered safe, but many in the community turn to bicycles as their chief source of transportation.

"We don't really have designated bike lanes, and that makes it difficult for cyclists to feel comfortable and safe while riding the streets," Fisher said.

Fisher said she had worked with city planners, trying to get them to pay more attention to the needs of cyclists and pedestrians, and while there has been more emphasis on sidewalks and the needs of walkers, the same is not true for the bicycle rider.

"The concern is that cars don't necessarily yield to bicycle riders or the drivers aren't watching for cyclists," she said. "And then the drivers drive too close to the riders. It's just hard to ride in the city."

Bike Week will also feature a Friday Night Ride this evening that starts at the UAPB football stadium, at 1960 Oliver Road, at 9. Registration can be handled this evening for $40, and for $50 on Saturday morning at the event. For more race details, go to the Tour de Bluff website at www.tourdebluff.com.

And what about that rest stop half way into a one-mile bike ride?

Fisher laughed and said that one is back by popular demand. The turnaround for the short ride is at the city's aquatic center, and last year, there was a "rally team" set up there cheering the riders on and handing out towels.

"I thought people would just ride through and grab them and keep on riding," she said. "But they were stopping and saying, 'Oh, thank you, I needed this.' And I said 'OK, I guess we need a rest stop there.' So we've got water and Gatorade set up there now as well."