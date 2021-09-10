Girl, 5, dies in ATV crash, troopers say; 2 others injured

A 5-year-old girl died after an ATV crash in Independence County on Monday evening, authorities said.

A Cord man was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger north on School Road near Sulphur Rock at about 6:50 p.m. when he missed a curve, according to a preliminary crash report from the Independence County sheriff’s office.

The ATV overturned, ejecting the girl, and landed on top of her, the report states.

Authorities said the girl died as a result of the crash. The vehicle’s 35-year-old driver and a 12-year-old girl were injured, according to the report.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 424 people have died as a result of crashes across the state, according to preliminary figures.