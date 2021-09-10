Authorities ID man, 39, as victim in Pulaski County homicide

Authorities on Friday released the name of a Redfield man who was fatally shot earlier in the week.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, David Dunn, 39, was driving down Ivy Chapel Road when he stopped to talk to a suspicious person that was walking on the roadway, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Dunn was shot and later died, the release states.

The victim’s truck, a 2001 red Ford F-150 with Arkansas tag ABH 26N, as well as a black utility trailer were missing from the scene, authorities said. The truck, which also had a sign on the door reading "Dunn Right Lawn Service," was last seen traveling east on Ivy Chapel Road, according to the release.

Authorities on Friday said they were continuing to search for the suspect, who sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk described as a white male wearing a camoflauge jacket and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County sheriff’s office at (501) 340-6963.