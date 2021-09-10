Fayetteville has ability to overtake North Little Rock

Texas at Arkansas isn't the only big game in Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

There's a flurry of attractive high school games scheduled for tonight, including No. 4 North Little Rock at No. 6 Fayetteville. North Little Rock opened the season with a 58-28 win over Springdale Har-Ber while Fayetteville fell behind early and lost 48-42 at Owasso, Okla.

"If we had better composure in the first half, I think it would be a lot different game," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said.

Fans won't have to wait until Saturday to see Division I type talent in Fayetteville. Fayetteville has a tremendous passing game that features Isaiah Sategna, an all-state player who is committed to play football and run track at Oregon. Sategna caught 9 passes for 233 yards and 1 touchdown against Owasso after he burned Conway for 11 catches and 230 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago. He also scored on an 80-yard run the first time he touched the ball against the Wampus Cats.

Fayetteville needs to be ready at the outset against North Little Rock, which piled 562 total yards and averaged 8.5 yards per play against Springdale Har-Ber.

"They're big, fast, and athletic," Dick said. "They cause a lot of problems with their athleticism and in what they do."

Few teams put as much talent on the field as North Little Rock and the Charging Wildcats appear loaded again after reaching the Class 7A state championship game last season against Bryant, the three-time defending state champions in Arkansas. Linebacker Davian Vayson and defensive lineman Braxton Johnson are Division I recruits for North Little Rock.

Tonight's game is a continuation of a brutal schedule for Fayetteville, which beat Conway and open 7A-West Conference play at Bentonville West Sept. 24. North Little Rock is the state runner-up from a 7A-Central Conference that has taken over as the power conference from the 7A-West. But Fayetteville is explosive offensively and the pendulum will begin to swing back to the West when Fayetteville beats North Little Rock in a high-scoring game, led by a coach and former Razorbacks quarterback on Texas week.

RICK'S PICK: Fayetteville

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst at BENTONVILLE

Little Rock Central at BENTONVILLE WEST

FARMINGTON at Springdale

Rogers Heritage at VAN BUREN

GREENWOOD at Fort Smith Northside

Russellville at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

Siloam Springs at HARRISON

CLASS 5A

POTEAU, OKLA. at Alma

Prairie Grove at PEA RIDGE

CLASS 4A

Stilwell, Okla. at GENTRY

West Fork at PARIS

Lincoln at HUNTSVILLE

PRYOR, OKLA. at Gravette

CLASS 3A

Danville at GREENLAND

CHARLESTON at Pottsville

Mansfield at ELKINS

CEDARVILLE at Green Forest

CLASS 2A

MOUNTAINBURG at Lavaca

HACKETT at Panama, Okla.

LAST WEEK: 14-4 (77 percent)

OVERALL: 30-5 (85 percent)