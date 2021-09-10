Final phase of walking trail completes project in Decatur

DECATUR -- When the Veterans Park Walking Trail was completed in June, people flocked to the park to use its .95-mile-long trail for everything from jogging and cycling to just a leisurely stroll.

Even the Decatur Barbecue 5k run had one of its best turnouts in over six years. But there was one more step that needed to be completed before the trail was officially pronounced finished.

During the April meeting, the Decatur City Council took a close look at the asphalt running track that encircled the old soccer practice field. The council decided that the walking trail would look much better if the old asphalt was taken out and replaced with concrete. But one giant hurdle stood in the council plan, the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In order to get the work done ArDOT had to approve the plan. Permission was granted in late July, too late for the Barbecue.

About mid-August, workers took up the old asphalt paving and laid out forms in preparation for concrete.

By Aug. 31, the last form was poured and the only thing left to complete was the removal of the forms. This will be finished up after the concrete has had a little time to cure. Once this task is accomplished, the Veterans Park Walking Trail in Decatur will be fully complete and will continue to serve the public as a safe place to walk, exercise, and ride a bike.