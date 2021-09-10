Firefighters to honor 9/11 losses

This year's modest moment of silence ceremony by the Pine Bluff Fire Department, marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, will look a lot like the ceremony done on the third anniversary and the one done on the 11th and so on.

And that's just fine with Fire Chief Shauwn Howell. For the chief, the most important aspect of the day is that it be acknowledged.

"That is the reason we do this," Howell said. "We can't let that event be forgotten."

Subtract 20 years from the ages of many of city's firefighters and some of them were young children at the time when four commercial airliners were taken over by al-Qaida members, all on suicide missions.

And while the images of the two World Trade Center Towers falling into massive heaps of debris and dust will be forever etched into the memories of Americans who watched the events unfold on their television sets, younger people can only digest what happened through videos and what they read. Howell said that age difference is another reason he holds these anniversary remembrances.

"I want to keep this relevant," he said. "That is the thought behind what we do. I want them to understand the significance of the event. I want them to understand the ultimate sacrifice that these people made. I don't want that to be forgotten."

A news release from the fire department explains why fire departments across the country pay special attention to the day.

"Three hundred forty-six firefighters and paramedics, 71 law enforcement officers were killed during the September 11th attacks," stated the release. "They didn't concern themselves with their own safety but unselfishly were more concerned about others even to the point of losing their lives. ..."

The ceremony will start at 8:58 a.m. At that time, all fire department personnel are to assemble in front of their respective stations in front of the American flag. The company officer or chaplain may make remarks at this time. The flag will then be lowered.

At 8:59 a.m., the time when the first tower collapsed, sirens will be sounded for one minute. After that, there will be one minute of silence.

Howell said the ceremony will take place at all seven of the city's fire stations and that the public is invited to attend.