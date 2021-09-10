Forum attendees decry labor shortage

Labor and supply-chain issues were the hot topics discussed Thursday morning at a small-business forum organized for U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

"The problem with labor?" Roger Lacy, the owner of D&B Janitorial, asked rhetorically. "There doesn't appear to be any."

He was among a dozen small-business owners who met with the Arkansas Republican at a conference room in Lacy's offices on the 17th floor of the Union Plaza Building in downtown Little Rock.

Sylvester Smith, state director for the National Federation of Small Businesses, helped organize the meeting. He said his organization represents 4,000 small businesses in the state.

"Our job is to advocate for you, ladies and gentlemen," Smith said. "While you're minding the store, we try to make sure government doesn't beat you over the head too hard."

But answers were in short supply during a discussion involving labor and supply-chain problems.

Gabe Stephens, the owner of C.C. Jones Trucking, said that if the labor issues are fixed, the supply-chain troubles will take care of themselves.

As an example, he described how one of his trucks was scheduled to be loaded in cold storage on a Friday.

"Well, that morning, everybody wakes up and they've got their child tax money in their checking account," Stephens said. "So what did they do? They called in. They didn't go to work that day. 'I'm getting a long weekend.'"

Under the American Rescue Plan, eligible families are entitled to monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and up to $250 for each child 6 to 17.

With a workforce already decimated by the pandemic, only three loaders were available to load trucks.

"I'm loading chickens that have got to be in [Los Angeles], Calif., Monday," Stephens said. "When that truck, the minute he gets empty he loads produce and goes to Amarillo, Texas.

"Well, since he didn't get loaded in a timely manner, he didn't make it to Los Angeles on Monday. Therefore a truckload of produce that went to a food-service distributor didn't make it Thursday. Therefore that product didn't get shipped out to restaurants so no Caesar Salad for anybody that weekend."

Stephens called that just one example of how labor shortages can throw the supply chain into disarray, be it logistics or, as another example, waiting on a part to get a truck fixed.

"If I can't get this driver back out on the road and working, he's going to go to somebody else," he said.

"I just think it's labor related," he said. "We've got to get people working."

Bryan Stewart, the owner of Club Empire, said he thinks more effort should be focused on prison reform and rehabilitating prisoners who have difficulty obtaining work once they are released because they often are required to put down their criminal past on employment applications.

"What are we doing to give these guys second opportunities?" he asked. "You talk about labor issues, but we can't hire them?"

Others said it was incumbent on private employers to offer ex-prisoners an opportunity.

Boozman expressed concern about how far-reaching the labor and supply chain problems were.

"You had a number of different businesses and they were all affected in some different way concerning the supply chain," he said after the meeting, parts of which were private. "This is not a partisan issue at all. This is something we've got to get figured out."

Attendees also discussed the regulatory environment and the tax implications of the $3.5 trillion spending bill pending in Congress.

"Some of those are pretty far-reaching," Boozman said. "Eliminating the stepped-up basis regarding the inheritance, doubling capital gains. The list goes on."