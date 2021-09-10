Free workshop in Gravette focused on startup companies

GRAVETTE -- People wishing to start their own business could benefit from a three-session workshop being offered by the Gravette Public Library.

The workshop, which is free, will be held on three consecutive Tuesday nights, beginning Sept. 21. Those planning to attend should sign up by Sept. 17. All sessions will be held at the Gravette Civic Center.

Workshop sessions are led by Steve Harari, president of Narrow Path Advisors in Gravette. Harari has been a participant in forming over 20 startup companies, either as a founder, seed investor, board member or early employee. He said he invites anyone interested to attend this interactive workshop to learn more about the "Startup Success Circle" and to get feedback from an experienced CEO on any new business ideas that they have.

"Bringing a startup company to life is no easy task," Harari said. "Dozens of decisions loom large and time to work them may be limited as you still have your 'day job.' A common mistake is going too far with a new business concept before consulting others with more startup experience. Prior attendees changed their plans based on attending this workshop."

Each session will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Topics for each session are as follows: Session 1, Ideas are Cheap: What Does it Take to be Successful? (Sept. 21); Session 2, Getting Started: Where Should I Begin? (Sept. 28); and Session 3, The Road is Bumpy: What to Expect! (Oct. 5).

Interested people can register for the workshops at the Gravette Public Library website. Anyone with questions may call the library, 479-787-6955, or Narrow Path Advisors, 479-323-7059.