FYI: 'Avenue Q' opens at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers

Today

Film Screening -- Of Larry Foley's "Indians, Outlaws, Marshals & The Hanging Judge," 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the UA campus in Fayetteville. Free. faulkner.uark.edu/events.

Terra Studios Grand Reopening -- Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

"Avenue Q" -- A musical story of very familiar puppets in adult situations, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Sept. 16-19 & Sept. 23-26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $25. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org. This production contains adult language and situations and is not recommended for children under the age of 17.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Cowboy Music with Marshall Mitchell, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

9/11 Branson Remembers -- 6 p.m., in front of the fountains at Branson Landing, Branson, Mo. Free. 417-243-2124.

Orchestral Brilliance -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. 452-7575, fortsmithsymphony.org.

Astronomy Night -- With a lecture at 7 p.m. and night sky viewing 8-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Hosted by Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. Free. 789-5000.

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com