Gravette Upper Elementary teachers receive Cox Charities grants

GRAVETTE -- Two teachers at Gravette Upper Elementary School have been chosen to receive grants from Cox Charities.

Dusti Larsen and Emily Ensor will each receive a $1,500 grant.

Larsen's grant will be used to support students with improving math skills. Her program is called Facts to the Future. Every math teacher at the school will receive a tub full of fluency games and activities to increase math fact fluency. She received a fall 2020 Superintendent's Innovative Grant award of $745 for her Flexible Bodies, Flexible Minds for COVID plan to provide different types of seating for her flexible fourth-grade classroom.

Ensor's grant will be used to support students with dyslexia. Her program is called Decoding with Dyslexia. Ensor has a master of reading degree and is a reading specialist and dyslexia interventionist. She was selected as Teacher of the Year at the school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Both teachers will be awarded the funds in the fall and will implement their programs during the spring semester.

"We're thankful to have not one but two teachers to receive this grant," said principal Mandy Barrett. "We're thankful to have teachers who help our kids succeed. We can't wait for this and to look forward to seeing our students thrive."