Covid news in brief: Hire for broadband gets panel backing

Hire for broadband gets panel backing

Arkansas' American Rescue Plan steering committee on Thursday endorsed the state Department of Commerce's request for up to $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to hire a consultant to develop a broadband master plan.

"The executive and legislative branches agree that a comprehensive master plan for statewide broadband implementation would be worthwhile and help us achieve our mutual goal of increased connectivity within Arkansas," Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said in a letter dated Thursday to steering committee Chairman Larry Walther.

The master plan for the Department of Commerce's Broadband Office will provide short-term and long-term goals and strategies with the result being increased connectivity across Arkansas, especially in underserved areas and in rural communities, according to Preston.

Cost Quest Associates, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Broadband Development Group LLC have submitted proposals to be the consultant.

Sen. Ronald Caldwell, R-Wynne, said, "I have got a lot of pushback on this," and asked if the consultant has been hired yet.

In response, Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said, "No, sir."

Caldwell noted, "I just had several phone calls today. Everybody is trying to pick their winner. I am not trying to pick the winner."

