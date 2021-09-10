Historic programs Dollarway, Texarkana coming off extra rest before tonight's football clash

Eleven state football championships have been won between the Texarkana Razorbacks and Dollarway Cardinals.

The Razorbacks, who first won a title in 1945, built a dynasty with three straight championship wins from 1973-75, but didn't reach the summit again until back-to-back Class 6A titles in 2006-07. The Cardinals won three in a row in the former Class AAA (the second-largest classification at the time) from 1988-90 and went back-to-back in AA (1992-93).

Championship pedigree will come together tonight when the 5A Razorbacks host the 3A Cardinals at Razorback Stadium (1900 E. 18th St.), near the campus officially known as Arkansas High School, after covid-19 led to the cancellation of last year's game.

"They reached out to us [in 2020], and we were up for the challenge," Cardinals Coach Martese Henry said. "I think it's a good opportunity for our guys, not only to get that road experience but to play a program as prestigious as Arkansas High, who we've never played before. I thought it would be a good opportunity and challenge for the program."

Both teams are coming off unexpected open dates for similar reasons. The Pine Bluff School District called off Dollarway's game at Pine Bluff High School, as officials said they did not want to "risk covid-19 exposure if we didn't have to."

A spike in covid-19 cases prompted the Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texarkana, Texas, Independent school districts to cancel the Razorbacks' game against the Texas High Tigers.

The off-date has just given the Cardinals (1-0) more time to implement more plays in their offensive and defensive packages and acclimate players who joined the program late following a 26-12 home win against Helena-West Helena Central.

"Just a never-quit mentality," Henry said about Dollarway, which was tied with Central 12-12 before two touchdowns in the final minutes. "We just showed some fortitude and that we've got some fight about us. We never gave up, we never quit and we never put our heads down. The fact that I know we can play four quarters of football is a plus for us."

Texarkana (0-1) was not as fortunate as Dollarway in Week 0, enduring a 55-0 shutout defeat at Paris (Texas).

The Razorbacks are rebuilding after a large senior class helped the team finish 7-1, including a 5-0 regular season and a run to the third round of the 5A state playoffs. (Five of their opponents canceled games amid the covid-19 pandemic.)

Texarkana was held to 61 total yards against Paris, which netted 475, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

But for Dollarway, being a smaller-school team taking a long journey to a former big-school powerhouse is a big challenge in itself.

"Basically, we've just got to pay attention to detail," Henry said. "We've got to rally and got to play together. Offensively, we've got to be able to execute on third downs. We can't play behind the sticks. Defensively, we've definitely got to make open-field tackles. We've got to be sound and physical."