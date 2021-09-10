Hook-Coale leads group of five inductees into Rogers Hall

Rogers girls basketball coach Preston Early had an idea Morgan Hook-Coale could be a real difference-maker before she ever donned a Lady Mountie uniform.

She made a quick impression in offseason workouts as a ninth-grader against her older peers, Early said.

"From day one as a ninth-grader, it was like she was a three-year vet," Early said. "She was so sure of herself. Morgan was a relentless competitor, but had a way of doing it that made everyone want to follow suit."

Hook-Coale will be one of five inductees into the Rogers Mountaineer Athletic Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held at 5:30 tonight at the Rogers High School Mountie Arena. She will be joined by Scott Swearingen, Ike Skaggs, Doug Gibson and Mark Kruger.

Early credited Hook-Coale for elevating the program, epitomizing what it means to be a Hall of Famer.

"The word greatness comes to mind and not just in her ability on the court," Early said. "Not only did she have a mastery of all the fundamental skills of basketball, but she also had a mindset that enabled her to be clutch under pressure and allowed her to be an amazing teammate that elevated average teammates.

"I count it as a blessing that I got to coach her three years here at RHS. She elevated our entire program and the expectations that we still have today for our program are as a result of the level she took us to. We were in back-to-back final fours and lost by one bucket in each of those."

The 2010 graduate is arguably the best basketball player in Lady Mountie history. She holds career records for most points (1,517) and assists (410). Hook-Coale was twice recognized as the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and also named Arkansas' Miss Basketball by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

She had her number 10 retired following her senior season, then went on to a standout college career at Oklahoma. She ranks third all-time in career three-pointers made and fifth in career assists in OU history.

The year's inductees span five decades of Mountaineer athletics beginning with Skaggs in the late 1960s and ending with Hook-Coale, who only recently reached the 10-year threshold to be considered for induction.

They also cover a variety of sports. Swearingen was a three-time all-state cross country runner and led the Mounties to a pair of state titles. The 2001 graduate also went on to earn All American honors in cross country for Western State in Gunnison, Col.

Skaggs, a 1968 graduate was a three-sport standout in football basketball and track. He earned all-district honors as a member of the 1967 undefeated conference champion Mounties football team and anchored the mile relay team for the conference champion track team in 1968. Skaggs went on to play football at Southern Arkansas University and later had a successful coaching career.

Kruger was inducted for his distinguished service to Mountaineer athletics. He was instrumental in introducing women's sports at Rogers High School and also in the city of Rogers. Kruger was selected as the first director of the Rogers Community Recreation Association, which still exists today as the Rogers Activity Center. He was also the first high school volleyball coach and also coached a variety of other sports including basketball, track and tennis, then later moved into administration and supported athletics in a variety of ways.

Gibson was also a multi-sport standout, but excelled in baseball. The 1995 graduate earned all-conference and all-state honors in baseball and set the Arkansas State High School All-Star game record with 10 strikeouts in just four innings of work. He remains in the top 10 in numerous pitching categories in Mountie history.

Gibson pitched at Westark Community College, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and later professionally for the River City Rascals in an independent league.