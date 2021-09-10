Happy birthday (Sept. 10): The Venus transit coinciding with your solar return shows a shift in relationships. Some get deeper; others lighten up. Also, new subjects will fascinate you, and as you follow your changing interests, different people come into your world. The fresh influences enliven your scene and make existing ties more dear.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If anything close to perfection can be achieved, it will only be without the ego. But without the ego, perfection doesn't matter in the least because being fully present to the process is all that matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a wrong choice doesn't mean you owe yourself admonishment. This is all a learning process. Now you know the right move, and soon you'll do it so many times it will come automatically to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know what you want, and you ask for it in a way that makes it easy for people to say yes to you. Just make sure they are really qualified to follow through and you're golden.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're courageous and adventurous. Even when something is completely unfamiliar to you, you are still able to open your mind and heart to it. You'll thrive creatively because of this.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The mystic Osho said that all artistic activity is on the way toward becoming religious. Start a practice of creativity today, and it will lead you to a sacred place in your own soul.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Add people to your world. The more reciprocal and uplifting relationships you have, the better balanced your perspective will be — and, it follows, your mood.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No role can represent the entirety of your being. A role is something you do, not someone you are. An expansive spirit pervades your being and inspires you to handle things without defining yourself in the process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have built much in your life, but the current relationship will not be created through building. It will come together through allowing, granting and gaining access to another person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People will say just what you wanted them to. Is it as satisfying to hear as you thought it would be? Does it accomplish your original goal? Decide what to do next with your growing influence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The stressful situation will pass; the problem will be solved; the transition process will be successfully completed. When they ask why you're so confident, ultimately, you will credit this experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The scene may meet your standard on paper, but that doesn't mean it really fits. Try things for a while, and then decide. Take your time because this decision will alter the course.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid twisting yourself up into a knot to prove how flexible and willing to please you are. Instead, walk tall and follow your own rules. Just for today, it's better to err on the side of rigidity.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE VENUS CHANGE

Self-consciousness is a product of not knowing yourself. When you feel uncomfortable with being seen or overly aware of critical eyes, take it as an invitation to learn yourself better. The stronger your relationship with yourself, the less other people’s opinions will matter to you. This is the first lesson of Venus in Scorpio.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Employ curiosity, discretion and empathy to get to the heart of the matter.

TAURUS: You'll meet the eyes of another and share, for a brief moment, the same mind.

GEMINI: Your personal life will fall right in line with your list of priorities.

CANCER: Communication skills and social savvy will land you just where you want to be.

LEO: With a stranger, you will share a moment suspended in time, connecting in a way that isn't possible with people who are a part of your day to day.

VIRGO: Anyone who makes you feel like you shouldn't ask questions is also waving a red flag.

LIBRA: As good dancers know, opposing sides can cooperate with one another to beautiful effect.

SCORPIO: Giving makes you come alive. To love is more fulfilling than being loved.

SAGITTARIUS: Whether setting up a computer or a social circle, think about compatibility issues before you start the installation.

CAPRICORN: You don't usually talk about the rewards and benefits that come with being on your team, but now might be a good time to casually bring it up.

AQUARIUS: Do what works for you. If you compromise now, you'll be compromising the entire relationship.

PISCES: A shared sense of humor isn't essential to having a good relationship, but it makes things a lot more fun.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Scorpio and Virgo are a checks and balances system disguised as a couple. These two don’t always bring out the best in each other, but they certainly prevent the worst. They have a way of guiding each other toward strength and health. They set examples and expectations for each other. Both signs can be extremely driven and competitive and take pleasure in the fulfillment of hopes.