• Brian Woodle, 46, of Callahan, Fla., who had just opened an auto repair shop, something he said he had always dreamed of doing, wrapped up his first day by buying a $5 scratch-off ticket at a nearby convenience store that turned out to be a $1 million winner.

• Pope Francis, who wanted to help Italy's prisoners cool off as temperatures soared to record levels over the summer, had Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, known as the "papal almoner," deliver 15,000 ice cream cones to jail and prison inmates in Rome.

• John Wallis, 22, a junior high school teacher in Neosho, Mo., who hung a gay pride flag and a sign that said "everyone is welcome" in his classroom, resigned after he was ordered to take them down and sign a letter saying he would not discuss human sexuality or gender with students.

• Levinson "Levi" Gibson, 27, of Indianapolis, a former Kansas City, Kan., youth volleyball coach, faces child sexual exploitation charges after being accused of soliciting a nude photo of an underage girl he coached, investigators said.

• Robert Cohen, a veteran police officer from Boca Raton, Fla., got disciplinary counseling for spending most of a shift watching a colleague's divorce hearing over a Zoom video link on his personal computer, which he compared to watching a City Council meeting while on duty.

• Lauren Cavness, 27, of Tishomingo County, Miss., a former state social worker accused of sex crimes involving young people who were under her care, pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a child and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Bree Kuhn, 34, of Gulf Breeze, Fla., a chief petty officer at Naval Air Station Pensacola accused of locking her husband in their garage during a heated argument and fatally shooting him as he spoke to a 911 dispatcher, was charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

• Sidhartha Mathur, 35, of West Friendship, Md., who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a Republican member of Congress over unproven claims of a rigged presidential election, was sentenced to serve eight consecutive weekends in jail and six months of home confinement.

• Brett Eldredge, the country music singer, posted on social media a video of a run-in with a bear that he discovered rummaging through a garbage bin in a garage at a house in Asheville, N.C., before Eldredge and others began yelling, scaring it away.