Interim director dedicated to library interior improvements

Nooks, cubbies, a second-floor children’s slide, wall-to-wall art, modern furniture and a café.

This is not your average public library, but those items are expected to be part of the future transformation of the Pine Bluff Public Library.

Assistant Library Director Ricky Williams, who took over as interim director of the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Library System on April 3 after former Director Bobbie Morgan resigned, is excited about the possible revamp of the library, plans he said should have been included in the original reveal when the new library opened in 2020.

Williams said the budget for the interior of the new library was reduced by Morgan, meaning some of the promised attributes of the new facility were eliminated from the final design.

After a first visit to the new library, several city leaders expressed their disappointment, as the library didn’t deliver the same visuals that had been presented to them during the planning stages. Williams, who said he too was dissatisfied with the outcome, is working to fulfill those initial expectations.

During the Aug ust P ine Bluff-Jefferson County Library board of trustees meeting, Williams, along with Reese Rowland and Alex Longley with Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, presented the board with a slide show on how to improve the interior of the library.

“Between me and the architects, we shared ideas and showed the board the potential the interior could have,” said Williams. “They pretty much liked everything. It was nice.” Those improvements included using color with graphics, bold wall art designs, modern furniture, furniture placement to create reading and play areas, reading nooks, a slide in the children’s area and a café.

From the very beginning, Williams said there was still work that needed to be done at the library, especially in the children’s area upstairs where he said carpet and insulation would need to be installed.

The problem, he said, is that when it rains, “the noise is at a level we aren’t happy with.” As the search for the new director closed in July with four applicants, Williams said he is wanting to get as much done as possible before the new director is hired.

Williams began meeting with the architects over the summer to see what changes could be implemented.

“They came and viewed the building,” said Williams. “We talked about different parts of the building, looked at several layouts and thought of new ideas to revamp the kid’s area and make a café,” said Williams. “We have about $50,000 left in the bond account to focus on the children’s area and the café.” Currently, the Pine Bluff Library café has a few snacks and drink vending machines.

“People asked for a café, I want to give them a café. It didn’t happen the first time,” said Williams. “That’s my goal — to make that area look more like a café, and I’m going to accomplish that.” Even though the café is in the brainstorming phase, Williams said the project has been given the green light from board members who are just as excited as he is.

In the past six months, the library board has had a complete transformation itself, with a new chairman, Tom Owens, and several new board members.

“I would like to hear their ideas, too,” said Williams. “The old board was disengaged, and this board is more engaged in actually moving forward and wanting to see things move forward in Pine Bluff. I’m going to keep them involved as much as I can.” The library did receive its first installment of the American Rescue Plan Act grant for $33,892, which, Williams said, will be used to purchase 5 AWE Learning Stations, 25 AWE Cloud Logins, databases such as Niche Academy, A-Z and LinkedIn Learning.

The grant will also be used to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, and Williams reports that new shrubs were being purchased to replace the 50 azaleas that died.

The library board will also have some old problems to tackle.

In 2016 a flood affected the old library building. Another flood occurred in 2017 due to a faulty pump, followed by another flood in 2019 that brought 5 inches of water inside the building.

The new library opened in 2020 at a cost of $10,500,000 while the old library sat vacant.

Earlier in the year, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington presented the library’s board of trustees with a Memorandum Of Understanding that would require the board to return the old library, located in the Pine Bluff Civic Center, to like-new conditions or pay an undisclosed amount of money to cover the cost.

In February, Owens said he toured the building with Williams and felt the building was in excellent condition, considering the age.

Other board members at that time said they felt the library was in bad condition and that mold was present.

The question was who would receive the insurance money to repair the damage from the flood — the city or the library.

According to Washington, the adjusters came and assessed the damage in the building and gave a cost estimate of each area.

The city was paid the full amount and portioned out the money among city hall, the library, the Police Department and the fire department, all of which use the building.

“The money for the repairs for the library building was given to the library finance department,” said Washington, who added the library received more than $20,000.

Then-Library Director Morgan said the insurance money was used to repair the elevator, pump the water out and remove mold but admitted that not all the mold was removed.

Washington said the mold covered the floor and tiles in the ladies’ bathroom, and the carpet and stairs were soiled.

“The backside of the steps are falling apart,” she said, adding some of the steps are pulled together with tape. “It’s like the concrete foundation on the steps.” Some areas may not have to be repaired, Washington said, but the majority of the area will need repairs, which will be expensive.

During the latest board meeting in August, according to the minutes, it was discussed that the library received three estimates for the needed repairs and the board had voted to send the city $95,000.

Washington countered the offer of $95,000 with $115,000, based on the three estimates she received averaging $129,813.

The mayor’s proposal was tabled until the next board meeting scheduled for Tuesday.