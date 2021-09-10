Lanes to close for project in Spa City

Maintenance on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway in Hot Springs will require lane closings for two weeks starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the inside eastbound lane from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Thursday and the inside westbound lane during the same hours for five days beginning Sept. 20, all weather permitting.

The lane closings will allow crews to clean the wall on the expressway, also called U.S. 270.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.